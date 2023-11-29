Wednesday's contest between the Princeton Tigers (6-0) and the Bucknell Bison (2-6) at Sojka Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-58, heavily favoring Princeton to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bucknell vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucknell vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 78, Bucknell 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucknell vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-20.0)

Princeton (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.0

Bucknell is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Princeton's 6-0-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Bison's games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison's -92 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.6 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (202nd in college basketball).

Bucknell loses the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. it records 27.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 354th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.9 per outing.

Bucknell knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) at a 30.5% rate (260th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.6% from deep.

The Bison rank 335th in college basketball with 82.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 326th in college basketball defensively with 98.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bucknell and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bison commit 12.5 per game (214th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (216th in college basketball action).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game, with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.0 points per game (188th in college basketball) and allow 62.3 per outing (37th in college basketball).

The 31.5 rebounds per game Princeton accumulates rank 255th in the nation, 2.7 more than the 28.8 its opponents record.

Princeton hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc (73rd in college basketball). It is making 3.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game at 34.8%.

Princeton has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.5 (39th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (228th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.