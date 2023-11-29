The Bucknell Bison (1-3) will play the Princeton Tigers (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucknell vs. Princeton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucknell vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 75.5 85th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 35.6 20th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th 150th 13.4 Assists 13.3 157th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.