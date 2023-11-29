The Bucknell Bison (1-3) will play the Princeton Tigers (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucknell vs. Princeton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucknell vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank
286th 67.5 Points Scored 75.5 85th
127th 68.5 Points Allowed 68.5 127th
220th 31.2 Rebounds 35.6 20th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th
150th 13.4 Assists 13.3 157th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.