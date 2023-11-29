Bucknell vs. Princeton November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (1-3) will play the Princeton Tigers (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Bucknell vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Princeton Top Players (2022-23)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Bucknell vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucknell Rank
|Bucknell AVG
|Princeton AVG
|Princeton Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
