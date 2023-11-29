Wednesday's contest between the San Jose State Spartans (5-2) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-59, heavily favoring San Jose State to come out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 76, Cal Poly 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Poly vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-16.8)

San Jose State (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Cal Poly has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to San Jose State, who is 4-1-0 ATS. The Mustangs are 2-2-0 and the Spartans are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs are being outscored by 6.9 points per game with a -41 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) and give up 73.2 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Cal Poly loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. it collects 28.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 328th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.0 per contest.

Cal Poly makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc (237th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.0 per game while shooting 36.8%.

The Mustangs average 88.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (283rd in college basketball), and allow 97.0 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball).

Cal Poly has won the turnover battle by 2.9 turnovers per game, committing 9.3 (33rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (189th in college basketball).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.7 points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game, 185th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball.

San Jose State wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4.

San Jose State makes 5.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.6 (39th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.6.

San Jose State has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (158th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (201st in college basketball).

