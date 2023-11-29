The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Game Information

Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)

Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank 358th 60.8 Points Scored 67.5 286th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 319th 28.9 Rebounds 35.1 29th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th 338th 5.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 349th 10.3 Assists 12.2 249th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.1 104th

