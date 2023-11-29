Cal Poly vs. San Jose State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Poly Rank
|Cal Poly AVG
|San Jose State AVG
|San Jose State Rank
|358th
|60.8
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|319th
|28.9
|Rebounds
|35.1
|29th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|28th
|338th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|349th
|10.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.