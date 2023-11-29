The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Game Information

Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)

  • Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank
358th 60.8 Points Scored 67.5 286th
55th 65.9 Points Allowed 66.2 64th
319th 28.9 Rebounds 35.1 29th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th
338th 5.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th
349th 10.3 Assists 12.2 249th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.1 104th

