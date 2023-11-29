The Lafayette Leopards (1-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drexel vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drexel Stats Insights

This season, the Dragons have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Leopards' opponents have made.

Drexel has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Dragons are the 45th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards rank 323rd.

The 64.5 points per game the Dragons record are 6.1 fewer points than the Leopards give up (70.6).

Lafayette Stats Insights

Lafayette is 1-2 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Dragons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards rank 275th.

The Leopards average only 1.1 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Dragons give up (62.0).

Lafayette has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel averaged 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.7 more points than it averaged in away games (61.4).

The Dragons surrendered 60.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Drexel fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.0.

The Leopards conceded 63.9 points per game at home last season, and 67.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Lafayette sunk more treys away (9.0 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (30.4%).

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Fairfield W 65-47 Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/19/2023 Queens W 62-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/26/2023 @ Old Dominion L 68-61 Chartway Arena 11/29/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center 12/5/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium 12/9/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule