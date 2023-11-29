The Lafayette Leopards (1-6) will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Drexel Dragons (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drexel vs. Lafayette matchup.

Drexel vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drexel vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drexel Moneyline Lafayette Moneyline BetMGM Drexel (-6.5) 123.5 -300 +240

Drexel vs. Lafayette Betting Trends

Drexel has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Dragons games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Lafayette has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Leopards games have hit the over just once this season.

