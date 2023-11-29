Wednesday's contest at Kirby Sports Center has the Drexel Dragons (3-3) squaring off against the Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at 7:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 67-62 win for Drexel, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Lafayette is projected to cover the spread (6.5) versus Drexel. The two teams are projected to go over the 123.5 over/under.

Drexel vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Kirby Sports Center Line: Drexel -6.5

Drexel -6.5 Point Total: 123.5

123.5 Moneyline (To Win): Drexel -300, Lafayette +240

Drexel vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 67, Lafayette 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Drexel vs. Lafayette

Pick ATS: Lafayette (+6.5)



Lafayette (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (123.5)



Drexel has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Lafayette is 2-3-0. The Dragons have a 1-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Leopards have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 125.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Drexel Performance Insights

The Dragons average 64.5 points per game (335th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (28th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Drexel averages 37.7 rebounds per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.2 boards per game.

Drexel makes 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.2 (351st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

The Dragons average 86.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (304th in college basketball), and give up 83.0 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

Drexel has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.0 per game (188th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.0 (347th in college basketball).

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.9 points per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (170th in college basketball).

Lafayette records 28.9 rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball) while conceding 32.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

Lafayette hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Lafayette has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (153rd in college basketball).

