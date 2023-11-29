The Drexel Dragons (3-3) will face the Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Drexel vs. Lafayette Game Information

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK Justin Moore: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke House: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yame Butler: 8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

Drexel vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 335th 64.5 Points Scored 60.9 351st 28th 62 Points Allowed 70.6 170th 45th 37.7 Rebounds 28.9 323rd 86th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 275th 351st 4.2 3pt Made 7.6 167th 275th 11.5 Assists 13.7 155th 188th 12 Turnovers 13.7 291st

