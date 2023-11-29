The Drexel Dragons (3-3) will face the Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Drexel vs. Lafayette Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luke House: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yame Butler: 8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Williams: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Moore: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Oden: 7.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • House: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Butler: 8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drexel vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank
335th 64.5 Points Scored 60.9 351st
28th 62 Points Allowed 70.6 170th
45th 37.7 Rebounds 28.9 323rd
86th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 275th
351st 4.2 3pt Made 7.6 167th
275th 11.5 Assists 13.7 155th
188th 12 Turnovers 13.7 291st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.