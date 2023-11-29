Drexel vs. Lafayette November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (3-3) will face the Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Drexel vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Drexel (-6.5)
- Total: 123.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke House: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yame Butler: 8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lafayette Players to Watch
Drexel vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|335th
|64.5
|Points Scored
|60.9
|351st
|28th
|62
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|170th
|45th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|28.9
|323rd
|86th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|275th
|351st
|4.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|167th
|275th
|11.5
|Assists
|13.7
|155th
|188th
|12
|Turnovers
|13.7
|291st
