The Lafayette Leopards (1-6) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 123.5.

Drexel vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drexel -6.5 123.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drexel vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Dragons have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Drexel has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Dragons.

Lafayette is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Leopards have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lafayette has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Drexel vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 123.5 % of Games Over 123.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drexel 4 66.7% 64.5 125.4 62.0 132.6 135.5 Lafayette 4 80% 60.9 125.4 70.6 132.6 139.7

Additional Drexel vs Lafayette Insights & Trends

The 64.5 points per game the Dragons average are 6.1 fewer points than the Leopards give up (70.6).

The Leopards put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Dragons give up (62.0).

Lafayette is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 62.0 points.

Drexel vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drexel 3-3-0 2-0 1-5-0 Lafayette 2-3-0 2-3 1-4-0

Drexel vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drexel Lafayette 12-3 Home Record 5-7 3-9 Away Record 5-16 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 61.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

