The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Duquesne Stats Insights

  • The Dukes are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Anteaters allow to opponents.
  • Duquesne is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Anteaters are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dukes sit at 111th.
  • The Dukes record 14.4 more points per game (79.5) than the Anteaters give up (65.1).
  • When Duquesne totals more than 65.1 points, it is 4-2.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • The Anteaters are shooting 50.2% from the field, 9% higher than the 41.2% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
  • UC Irvine has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters rank 183rd.
  • The Anteaters' 81.7 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 71.5 the Dukes allow to opponents.
  • When UC Irvine allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 6-1.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duquesne posted 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
  • The Dukes allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).
  • Duquesne sunk 8.7 threes per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 36.6% at home and 36.2% in away games.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UC Irvine averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (71.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Anteaters allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (69.7).
  • At home, UC Irvine drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.8). UC Irvine's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.9%) than on the road (36.5%) too.

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Princeton L 70-67 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Rider W 77-58 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/22/2023 @ Nebraska L 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/29/2023 UC Irvine - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
12/8/2023 Saint Peter's - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Pepperdine W 76-60 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 Toledo W 77-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Rice W 83-68 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

