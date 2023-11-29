The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duquesne Stats Insights

The Dukes are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Anteaters allow to opponents.

Duquesne is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Anteaters are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dukes sit at 111th.

The Dukes record 14.4 more points per game (79.5) than the Anteaters give up (65.1).

When Duquesne totals more than 65.1 points, it is 4-2.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters are shooting 50.2% from the field, 9% higher than the 41.2% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

UC Irvine has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters rank 183rd.

The Anteaters' 81.7 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 71.5 the Dukes allow to opponents.

When UC Irvine allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 6-1.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne posted 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.

The Dukes allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).

Duquesne sunk 8.7 threes per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 36.6% at home and 36.2% in away games.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UC Irvine averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (71.4).

In 2022-23, the Anteaters allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (69.7).

At home, UC Irvine drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.8). UC Irvine's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.9%) than on the road (36.5%) too.

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Princeton L 70-67 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/17/2023 Rider W 77-58 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/22/2023 @ Nebraska L 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena 11/29/2023 UC Irvine - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 12/6/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center 12/8/2023 Saint Peter's - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule