How to Watch Duquesne vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
Duquesne Stats Insights
- The Dukes are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Anteaters allow to opponents.
- Duquesne is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Anteaters are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dukes sit at 111th.
- The Dukes record 14.4 more points per game (79.5) than the Anteaters give up (65.1).
- When Duquesne totals more than 65.1 points, it is 4-2.
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters are shooting 50.2% from the field, 9% higher than the 41.2% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
- UC Irvine has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters rank 183rd.
- The Anteaters' 81.7 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 71.5 the Dukes allow to opponents.
- When UC Irvine allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 6-1.
Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duquesne posted 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
- The Dukes allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).
- Duquesne sunk 8.7 threes per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 36.6% at home and 36.2% in away games.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UC Irvine averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (71.4).
- In 2022-23, the Anteaters allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (69.7).
- At home, UC Irvine drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.8). UC Irvine's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.9%) than on the road (36.5%) too.
Duquesne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Princeton
|L 70-67
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Rider
|W 77-58
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/22/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/8/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 76-60
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Toledo
|W 77-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Rice
|W 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
