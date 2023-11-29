The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duquesne vs. UC Irvine matchup in this article.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duquesne Moneyline UC Irvine Moneyline BetMGM Duquesne (-3.5) 145.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duquesne (-3.5) 145.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends

Duquesne has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, each of the Dukes games has hit the over.

UC Irvine has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Anteaters and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this year.

