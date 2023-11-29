Wednesday's contest that pits the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-72 in favor of Duquesne. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 75, UC Irvine 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Duquesne vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-2.9)

Duquesne (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Duquesne is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to UC Irvine's 5-1-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Dukes' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Anteaters' games have gone over.

Duquesne Performance Insights

The Dukes have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by eight points per game. They're putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and are allowing 71.5 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.

Duquesne records 35.3 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 31.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Duquesne connects on 10 three-pointers per game (28th in college basketball) while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (112th in college basketball). It is making two more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8 per game while shooting 35.6%.

The Dukes rank 79th in college basketball by averaging 101 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 211th in college basketball, allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions.

Duquesne has committed 11 turnovers per game (115th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.2 (304th in college basketball).

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and giving up 65.1 per contest, 75th in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential.

The 36 rebounds per game UC Irvine accumulates rank 78th in the country, 8.7 more than the 27.3 its opponents record.

UC Irvine makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

UC Irvine has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11 (115th in college basketball) while forcing 13 (130th in college basketball).

