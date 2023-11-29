Duquesne vs. UC Irvine November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) will meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)
- Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)
- Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
