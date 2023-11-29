The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) will meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 74.8 101st 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 33.8 61st 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 7.1 210th 40th 15.2 Assists 14.7 62nd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

