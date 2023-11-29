The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duquesne -4.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duquesne vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats

The Dukes are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Duquesne has played as a favorite of -185 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Dukes.

UC Irvine is 5-1-0 ATS this year.

The Anteaters have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

UC Irvine has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 4 100% 79.5 161.2 71.5 136.6 148.0 UC Irvine 3 50% 81.7 161.2 65.1 136.6 143.7

Additional Duquesne vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends

The Dukes record 14.4 more points per game (79.5) than the Anteaters allow (65.1).

Duquesne is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.

The Anteaters score an average of 81.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 71.5 the Dukes give up.

UC Irvine has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 2-2-0 1-1 4-0-0 UC Irvine 5-1-0 1-0 3-3-0

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne UC Irvine 16-4 Home Record 11-4 3-7 Away Record 9-7 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

