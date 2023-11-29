The Green Bay Phoenix (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 59.3 360th 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 76.5 333rd 144th 32.3 Rebounds 25.3 363rd 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 169th 13.1 Assists 10.9 331st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.