Wednesday's game between the Drexel Dragons (3-3) and the Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Kirby Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Drexel securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lafayette vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lafayette vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 68, Lafayette 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Lafayette vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-5.2)

Drexel (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 129.8

Lafayette has compiled a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Drexel is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Leopards are 1-4-0 and the Dragons are 1-5-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards average 60.9 points per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (170th in college basketball). They have a -68 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Lafayette loses the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. it collects 28.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 323rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6 per contest.

Lafayette knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 29.3% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Leopards score 79.2 points per 100 possessions (352nd in college basketball), while giving up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

Lafayette and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Leopards commit 13.7 per game (288th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (158th in college basketball play).

Drexel Performance Insights

The Dragons put up 64.5 points per game (334th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (31st in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Drexel wins the rebound battle by 10.2 boards on average. It collects 37.7 rebounds per game, 46th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.5.

Drexel hits 4.2 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 22.5% rate (358th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per outing its opponents make, shooting 29.4% from deep.

Drexel has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.0 per game (179th in college basketball) while forcing 9.0 (345th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.