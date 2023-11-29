The Drexel Dragons (1-2) meet the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lafayette vs. Drexel Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lafayette vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 352nd 62.4 Points Scored 66.7 308th 50th 65.6 Points Allowed 62.4 17th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 32.1 156th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.2 200th 29th 15.5 Assists 11.7 289th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.