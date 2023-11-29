Lafayette vs. Drexel November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (1-2) meet the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lafayette vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)
- CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Drexel Top Players (2022-23)
- Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lafayette vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lafayette Rank
|Lafayette AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|352nd
|62.4
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|50th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|17th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
