The Drexel Dragons (1-2) meet the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lafayette vs. Drexel Game Information

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

  • CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

  • Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lafayette vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank
352nd 62.4 Points Scored 66.7 308th
50th 65.6 Points Allowed 62.4 17th
298th 29.6 Rebounds 32.1 156th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.2 200th
29th 15.5 Assists 11.7 289th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

