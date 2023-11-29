How to Watch Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) will try to stop a four-game road skid when taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Stabler Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lehigh Stats Insights
- This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have made.
- The Mountain Hawks are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 333rd.
- The 74.0 points per game the Mountain Hawks average are only 1.1 more points than the Red Flash give up (72.9).
- When Lehigh puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 1-2.
Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights
- The Red Flash have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Mountain Hawks have averaged.
- Saint Francis (PA) has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Red Flash are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountain Hawks sit at 238th.
- The Red Flash's 64.7 points per game are 15.1 fewer points than the 79.8 the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents.
- Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.0 points.
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lehigh put up 73.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.6).
- The Mountain Hawks surrendered 65.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
- Lehigh made 7.3 threes per game, which was 0.9 more than it averaged in away games (6.4). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.3% at home and 36.1% away from home.
Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game last season, 12.2 more than it averaged away (67.1).
- At home, the Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
- At home, Saint Francis (PA) drained 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged away (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than away (31.6%).
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|SUNY-Oneonta
|W 90-65
|Stabler Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 88-79
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Providence
|L 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cairn
|-
|Stabler Arena
Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Pittsburgh-Greensburg
|W 77-63
|DeGol Arena
|11/22/2023
|Franciscan (OH)
|W 107-54
|DeGol Arena
|11/25/2023
|Niagara
|L 69-61
|DeGol Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
