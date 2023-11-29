The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) will try to stop a four-game road skid when taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Stabler Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have made.
  • The Mountain Hawks are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 333rd.
  • The 74.0 points per game the Mountain Hawks average are only 1.1 more points than the Red Flash give up (72.9).
  • When Lehigh puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 1-2.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Red Flash have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Mountain Hawks have averaged.
  • Saint Francis (PA) has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Red Flash are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountain Hawks sit at 238th.
  • The Red Flash's 64.7 points per game are 15.1 fewer points than the 79.8 the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.0 points.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lehigh put up 73.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.6).
  • The Mountain Hawks surrendered 65.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
  • Lehigh made 7.3 threes per game, which was 0.9 more than it averaged in away games (6.4). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.3% at home and 36.1% away from home.

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game last season, 12.2 more than it averaged away (67.1).
  • At home, the Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
  • At home, Saint Francis (PA) drained 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged away (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than away (31.6%).

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 SUNY-Oneonta W 90-65 Stabler Arena
11/21/2023 @ Monmouth L 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 @ Providence L 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Stabler Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/9/2023 Cairn - Stabler Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Pittsburgh-Greensburg W 77-63 DeGol Arena
11/22/2023 Franciscan (OH) W 107-54 DeGol Arena
11/25/2023 Niagara L 69-61 DeGol Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena
12/2/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
12/10/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center

