The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) will try to stop a four-game road skid when taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Stabler Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lehigh Stats Insights

This season, the Mountain Hawks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have made.

The Mountain Hawks are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 333rd.

The 74.0 points per game the Mountain Hawks average are only 1.1 more points than the Red Flash give up (72.9).

When Lehigh puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 1-2.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Mountain Hawks have averaged.

Saint Francis (PA) has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Red Flash are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountain Hawks sit at 238th.

The Red Flash's 64.7 points per game are 15.1 fewer points than the 79.8 the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.0 points.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lehigh put up 73.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.6).

The Mountain Hawks surrendered 65.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

Lehigh made 7.3 threes per game, which was 0.9 more than it averaged in away games (6.4). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.3% at home and 36.1% away from home.

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game last season, 12.2 more than it averaged away (67.1).

At home, the Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).

At home, Saint Francis (PA) drained 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged away (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than away (31.6%).

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2023 SUNY-Oneonta W 90-65 Stabler Arena 11/21/2023 @ Monmouth L 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center 11/24/2023 @ Providence L 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Stabler Arena 12/2/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/9/2023 Cairn - Stabler Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule