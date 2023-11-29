Wednesday's game features the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) matching up at Stabler Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-65 victory for heavily favored Lehigh according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Stabler Arena

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 78, Saint Francis (PA) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Lehigh (-13.8)

Lehigh (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Lehigh has compiled a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Saint Francis (PA) is 2-3-0. The Mountain Hawks have a 1-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Flash have a record of 0-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks have been outscored by 5.8 points per game (scoring 74.0 points per game to rank 207th in college basketball while allowing 79.8 per contest to rank 324th in college basketball) and have a -35 scoring differential overall.

Lehigh loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It is pulling down 32.5 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.2 per contest.

Lehigh makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (188th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 36.0% from deep.

The Mountain Hawks' 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 274th in college basketball, and the 95.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 299th in college basketball.

Lehigh forces 13.2 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (237th in college basketball action).

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash are being outscored by 8.2 points per game, with a -57 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.7 points per game (333rd in college basketball), and allow 72.9 per outing (217th in college basketball).

Saint Francis (PA) comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. It records 28.0 rebounds per game (334th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

Saint Francis (PA) knocks down 4.6 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball) while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc (340th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 30.6%.

Saint Francis (PA) forces 12.9 turnovers per game (144th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (206th in college basketball).

