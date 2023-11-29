Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)
- Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brad McCabe: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronell Giles Jr.: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lehigh Rank
|Lehigh AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|153rd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|359th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.