The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brad McCabe: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ronell Giles Jr.: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lehigh Rank Lehigh AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 73.0 144th 153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 270th 30.1 Rebounds 31.2 220th 359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.9 109th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.0 200th

