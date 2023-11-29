The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Stabler Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Stabler Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lehigh -15.5 142.5

Lehigh vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Mountain Hawks are 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

Lehigh has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Mountain Hawks.

Saint Francis (PA) are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Red Flash have been a moneyline underdog of -1400 or more four times, losing every contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Francis (PA) has an 11.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lehigh 2 50% 74.0 138.7 79.8 152.7 151.3 Saint Francis (PA) 0 0% 64.7 138.7 72.9 152.7 139.9

Additional Lehigh vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

The 74.0 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are just 1.1 more points than the Red Flash give up (72.9).

The Red Flash put up an average of 64.7 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 79.8 the Mountain Hawks give up.

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lehigh 4-0-0 0-0 1-3-0 Saint Francis (PA) 2-3-0 2-2 0-5-0

Lehigh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lehigh Saint Francis (PA) 9-6 Home Record 10-5 7-8 Away Record 3-13 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

