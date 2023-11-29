How to Watch the Marquette vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) welcome in the Memphis Tigers (2-4) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 65.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.
- Marquette's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65.3 points.
- The 81.7 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 15.2 more points than the Tigers allow (66.5).
- Marquette is 6-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
- When Memphis allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 2-2.
- The Golden Eagles are making 50.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (40.6%).
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42)
- Rose Nkumu: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71.0 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (9-for-12)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.0 FG%
- Jordan King: 15.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 96-36
|Al McGuire Center
|11/24/2023
|Boston College
|W 73-65
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas
|W 74-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/3/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.