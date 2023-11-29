The Pacific Tigers (4-3) take the court against the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pacific Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Matadors' opponents have hit.
  • Pacific is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Matadors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 323rd.
  • The Tigers put up 67.4 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70 the Matadors give up.
  • When Pacific totals more than 70 points, it is 3-1.

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

  • The Matadors are shooting 48% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, CSU Northridge has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Matadors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 352nd.
  • The Matadors' 80.2 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 73.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • CSU Northridge is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

Pacific Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pacific scored 75.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it played better on offense, averaging 76.9 points per contest.
  • The Tigers allowed 76.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (79.6).
  • Pacific drained 9 treys per game, which was 0.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 39.3% when playing at home and 39% away from home.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, CSU Northridge put up 70.9 points per game last season, 15.3 more than it averaged away (55.6).
  • At home, the Matadors conceded 68.9 points per game last season, 0.8 more than they allowed away (68.1).
  • At home, CSU Northridge drained 6.9 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (4.9). CSU Northridge's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (28.2%).

Pacific Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 North Dakota L 73-71 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Le Moyne W 73-71 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/26/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 68-65 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 CSU Northridge - Alex G. Spanos Center
12/2/2023 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/5/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Life Pacific W 98-67 Matadome
11/21/2023 Le Moyne L 80-70 Matadome
11/24/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 84-48 Matadome
11/29/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
12/2/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/7/2023 Bethesda (CA) - Matadome

