How to Watch Pacific vs. CSU Northridge on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Pacific Tigers (4-3) take the court against the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Duke vs Arkansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
Pacific Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Matadors' opponents have hit.
- Pacific is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Matadors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 323rd.
- The Tigers put up 67.4 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70 the Matadors give up.
- When Pacific totals more than 70 points, it is 3-1.
CSU Northridge Stats Insights
- The Matadors are shooting 48% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, CSU Northridge has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Matadors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 352nd.
- The Matadors' 80.2 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 73.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- CSU Northridge is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
Pacific Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pacific scored 75.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it played better on offense, averaging 76.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers allowed 76.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (79.6).
- Pacific drained 9 treys per game, which was 0.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 39.3% when playing at home and 39% away from home.
CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, CSU Northridge put up 70.9 points per game last season, 15.3 more than it averaged away (55.6).
- At home, the Matadors conceded 68.9 points per game last season, 0.8 more than they allowed away (68.1).
- At home, CSU Northridge drained 6.9 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (4.9). CSU Northridge's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (28.2%).
Pacific Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|North Dakota
|L 73-71
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 73-71
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/26/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 68-65
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/5/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Life Pacific
|W 98-67
|Matadome
|11/21/2023
|Le Moyne
|L 80-70
|Matadome
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 84-48
|Matadome
|11/29/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/7/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|-
|Matadome
