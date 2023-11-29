The Pacific Tigers (4-3) take the court against the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pacific Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Matadors' opponents have hit.

Pacific is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Matadors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 323rd.

The Tigers put up 67.4 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70 the Matadors give up.

When Pacific totals more than 70 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

The Matadors are shooting 48% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, CSU Northridge has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Matadors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 352nd.

The Matadors' 80.2 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 73.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.

CSU Northridge is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

Pacific Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pacific scored 75.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it played better on offense, averaging 76.9 points per contest.

The Tigers allowed 76.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (79.6).

Pacific drained 9 treys per game, which was 0.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 39.3% when playing at home and 39% away from home.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, CSU Northridge put up 70.9 points per game last season, 15.3 more than it averaged away (55.6).

At home, the Matadors conceded 68.9 points per game last season, 0.8 more than they allowed away (68.1).

At home, CSU Northridge drained 6.9 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (4.9). CSU Northridge's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacific Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 North Dakota L 73-71 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/24/2023 Le Moyne W 73-71 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/26/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 68-65 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/29/2023 CSU Northridge - Alex G. Spanos Center 12/2/2023 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome 12/5/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule