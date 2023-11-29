The Pacific Tigers (4-3) battle the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacific vs. CSU Northridge matchup.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacific Moneyline CSU Northridge Moneyline BetMGM Pacific (-2.5) 148.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacific (-2.5) 148.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends

Pacific has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

CSU Northridge has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Matadors games have gone over the point total just once this year.

