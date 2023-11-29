Pacific vs. CSU Northridge: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Pacific Tigers (4-3) battle the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacific vs. CSU Northridge matchup.
Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacific Moneyline
|CSU Northridge Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacific (-2.5)
|148.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Pacific (-2.5)
|148.5
|-150
|+122
Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends
- Pacific has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- CSU Northridge has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Matadors games have gone over the point total just once this year.
