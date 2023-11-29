Wednesday's game between the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) and Pacific Tigers (4-3) squaring off at Alex G. Spanos Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of CSU Northridge, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 73, Pacific 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacific vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-0.8)

CSU Northridge (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Pacific has gone 1-6-0 against the spread, while CSU Northridge's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in two games, while Matadors games have gone over one time.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers average 67.4 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.7 per contest (237th in college basketball). They have a -44 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Pacific loses the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. it records 28.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 323rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.6 per contest.

Pacific hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (4.7).

The Tigers rank 315th in college basketball with 85.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 255th in college basketball defensively with 93.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pacific has committed 2.0 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.3 (326th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (184th in college basketball).

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors put up 80.2 points per game (88th in college basketball) while giving up 70.0 per contest (161st in college basketball). They have a +61 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

CSU Northridge is 16th in the nation at 40.3 rebounds per game. That's 13.5 more than the 26.8 its opponents average.

CSU Northridge hits 4.0 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball) while shooting 27.6% from deep (329th in college basketball). It is making 4.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.8 per game at 31.7%.

CSU Northridge has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (305th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (109th in college basketball).

