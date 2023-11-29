The Pacific Tigers (1-2) play the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Northridge Top Players (2022-23)

  • Atin Wright: 16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dionte Bostick: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Fidelis Okereke: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ethan Igbanugo: 6.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank
77th 75.8 Points Scored 63.4 344th
347th 77.7 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd
347th 27.9 Rebounds 30.1 270th
334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
35th 9.0 3pt Made 5.8 324th
211th 12.6 Assists 9.8 355th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.0 200th

