The Pacific Tigers (1-2) play the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Northridge Top Players (2022-23)

Atin Wright: 16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dionte Bostick: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Fidelis Okereke: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ethan Igbanugo: 6.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 63.4 344th 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 347th 27.9 Rebounds 30.1 270th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 5.8 324th 211th 12.6 Assists 9.8 355th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.