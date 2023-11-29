Pacific vs. CSU Northridge November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (1-2) play the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacific Top Players (2022-23)
- Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Northridge Top Players (2022-23)
- Atin Wright: 16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fidelis Okereke: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ethan Igbanugo: 6.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|63.4
|344th
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|347th
|27.9
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.