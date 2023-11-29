The CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Pacific Tigers (4-3) at Alex G. Spanos Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 150.5 in the matchup.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacific -3.5 150.5

Pacific vs CSU Northridge Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have covered the spread once in seven opportunities this season.

Pacific has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

CSU Northridge is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Matadors have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

CSU Northridge has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacific 2 28.6% 67.4 147.6 73.7 143.7 145.9 CSU Northridge 1 20% 80.2 147.6 70.0 143.7 148.3

Additional Pacific vs CSU Northridge Insights & Trends

The 67.4 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Matadors give up.

Pacific has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 70.0 points.

The Matadors' 80.2 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 73.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.

CSU Northridge has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacific 1-6-0 0-4 2-5-0 CSU Northridge 4-1-0 1-0 1-4-0

Pacific vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pacific CSU Northridge 7-10 Home Record 7-8 7-7 Away Record 0-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

