Wednesday's game that pits the Princeton Tigers (6-0) against the Bucknell Bison (2-6) at Sojka Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-57 in favor of Princeton, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Based on our computer prediction, Princeton should cover the point spread, which is listed at 15.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 132.5 total.

Princeton vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Sojka Pavilion Line: Princeton -15.5

Princeton -15.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Princeton -1852, Bucknell +1050

Princeton vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 78, Bucknell 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Princeton vs. Bucknell

Pick ATS: Princeton (-15.5)



Princeton (-15.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Princeton is 6-0-0 against the spread this season compared to Bucknell's 4-4-0 ATS record. One of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Bison's games have gone over. The teams score an average of 135.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game (scoring 75.0 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball while allowing 62.3 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.

Princeton pulls down 31.5 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball) while allowing 28.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Princeton knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 3.7 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Tigers' 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 86.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Princeton has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.5 per game (39th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (227th in college basketball).

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison's -92 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.6 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (202nd in college basketball).

Bucknell loses the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It collects 27.1 rebounds per game, 354th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.9.

Bucknell makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) at a 30.5% rate (265th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Bucknell and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bison commit 12.5 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (214th in college basketball).

