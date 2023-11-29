The Princeton Tigers (6-0) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Bucknell Bison (2-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Princeton vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Princeton -15.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Princeton vs Bucknell Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have compiled a perfect 6-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Princeton has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1852.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 94.9% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Bucknell's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

The Bison have played as an underdog of +1050 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Bucknell has an implied victory probability of 8.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Princeton vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Princeton 4 66.7% 75.0 135.6 62.3 134.4 139.8 Bucknell 4 50% 60.6 135.6 72.1 134.4 138.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Princeton vs Bucknell Insights & Trends

The Tigers average only 2.9 more points per game (75.0) than the Bison allow (72.1).

Princeton is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

The Bison put up an average of 60.6 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 62.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Bucknell has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Princeton vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Princeton 6-0-0 0-0 1-4-1 Bucknell 4-4-0 1-0 2-6-0

Princeton vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Princeton Bucknell 11-3 Home Record 7-7 7-4 Away Record 3-13 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 6-4-1 Away ATS Record 7-8-1 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-2-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-10-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.