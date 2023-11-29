The San Jose State Spartans (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • San Jose State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 328th.
  • The Spartans average only 2.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs give up (73.2).
  • San Jose State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
  • Cal Poly is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 238th.
  • The Mustangs' 66.3 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 62.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • Cal Poly has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively San Jose State played better in home games last season, putting up 70.1 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game in road games.
  • At home, the Spartans ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than in away games (70.4).
  • San Jose State averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 30.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 3.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.2, 34.6%).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Cal Poly averaged 6.4 more points per game at home (63) than on the road (56.6).
  • At home, the Mustangs allowed 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Cal Poly knocked down more 3-pointers away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Norfolk State W 77-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 Hampton W 71-52 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 North Dakota State W 78-65 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/29/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
12/4/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 St. Thomas W 61-60 CBU Events Center
11/18/2023 Portland State L 73-57 CBU Events Center
11/19/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 67-58 CBU Events Center
11/29/2023 San Jose State - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
12/4/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

