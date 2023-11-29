How to Watch San Jose State vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- San Jose State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 328th.
- The Spartans average only 2.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs give up (73.2).
- San Jose State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.
Cal Poly Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- Cal Poly is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 238th.
- The Mustangs' 66.3 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 62.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- Cal Poly has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively San Jose State played better in home games last season, putting up 70.1 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game in road games.
- At home, the Spartans ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than in away games (70.4).
- San Jose State averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 30.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 3.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.2, 34.6%).
Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Cal Poly averaged 6.4 more points per game at home (63) than on the road (56.6).
- At home, the Mustangs allowed 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.9.
- Beyond the arc, Cal Poly knocked down more 3-pointers away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 77-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Hampton
|W 71-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 78-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 61-60
|CBU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Portland State
|L 73-57
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 67-58
|CBU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
