The San Jose State Spartans (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

San Jose State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Spartans are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 328th.

The Spartans average only 2.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs give up (73.2).

San Jose State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal Poly Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Cal Poly is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 238th.

The Mustangs' 66.3 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 62.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.

Cal Poly has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively San Jose State played better in home games last season, putting up 70.1 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game in road games.

At home, the Spartans ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than in away games (70.4).

San Jose State averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 30.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 3.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.2, 34.6%).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Cal Poly averaged 6.4 more points per game at home (63) than on the road (56.6).

At home, the Mustangs allowed 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.9.

Beyond the arc, Cal Poly knocked down more 3-pointers away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Norfolk State W 77-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/20/2023 Hampton W 71-52 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/27/2023 North Dakota State W 78-65 Provident Credit Union Event Center 11/29/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/2/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena 12/4/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule