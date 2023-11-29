The San Jose State Spartans (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Cal Poly matchup.

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-10.5) 128.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-10.5) 128.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

San Jose State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

In the Spartans' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Cal Poly has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, two of the Mustangs games have gone over the point total.

San Jose State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 San Jose State is 97th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), but only 99th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Jose State has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.