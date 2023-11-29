Wednesday's game that pits the San Jose State Spartans (5-2) versus the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-59 in favor of San Jose State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

Based on our computer prediction, San Jose State should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 10.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 128.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium Line: San Jose State -10.5

San Jose State -10.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Jose State -650, Cal Poly +425

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 76, Cal Poly 59

Spread & Total Prediction for San Jose State vs. Cal Poly

Pick ATS: San Jose State (-10.5)



San Jose State (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



San Jose State has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Cal Poly is 3-1-0. The Spartans have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mustangs have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 141.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game (scoring 75.4 points per game to rank 182nd in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +89 scoring differential overall.

San Jose State wins the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 190th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.4 per contest.

San Jose State connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), 5.0 more than its opponents (4.6). It is shooting 36.4% from deep (78th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.0%.

The Spartans rank 91st in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 67th in college basketball defensively with 82.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

San Jose State has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (161st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (199th in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 66.3 points per game, 319th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.2 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

Cal Poly records 28.5 rebounds per game (328th in college basketball) while conceding 33.0 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

Cal Poly hits 2.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.0 (330th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0.

Cal Poly has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.3 per game (31st in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (187th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.