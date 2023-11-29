The San Jose State Spartans (5-2) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Information

San Jose State Players to Watch

Trey Anderson: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Myron Amey Jr.: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tibet Gorener: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 181st 75.4 Points Scored 66.3 319th 35th 62.7 Points Allowed 73.2 227th 190th 33.1 Rebounds 28.5 328th 238th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 284th 36th 9.6 3pt Made 5 330th 118th 14.4 Assists 9 356th 162nd 11.6 Turnovers 9.3 30th

