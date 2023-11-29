San Jose State vs. Cal Poly November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (5-2) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: San Jose State (-10.5)
- Total: 128.5
- TV: ESPN+
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Trey Anderson: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Myron Amey Jr.: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|181st
|75.4
|Points Scored
|66.3
|319th
|35th
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|227th
|190th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|238th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|284th
|36th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|5
|330th
|118th
|14.4
|Assists
|9
|356th
|162nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.3
|30th
