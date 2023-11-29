The San Jose State Spartans (5-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 128.5 points.

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Jose State -9.5 128.5

San Jose State vs Cal Poly Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

San Jose State has played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

The Spartans have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cal Poly's ATS record is 3-1-0 this year.

The Mustangs have been listed as an underdog of +375 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cal Poly has a 21.1% chance of pulling out a win.

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 3 60% 75.4 141.7 62.7 135.9 134.1 Cal Poly 2 50% 66.3 141.7 73.2 135.9 135

Additional San Jose State vs Cal Poly Insights & Trends

The Spartans score only 2.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (73.2).

The Mustangs average only 3.6 more points per game (66.3) than the Spartans allow (62.7).

Cal Poly is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 62.7 points.

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 4-1-0 1-0 3-2-0 Cal Poly 3-1-0 2-1 2-2-0

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State Cal Poly 12-3 Home Record 6-11 5-8 Away Record 1-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

