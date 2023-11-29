WAC opponents face one another when the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) travel to face the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at UCCU Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • This season, the Redhawks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.
  • In games Seattle U shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Wolverines are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 170th.
  • The Redhawks average 5.0 more points per game (71.5) than the Wolverines allow (66.5).
  • When Seattle U scores more than 66.5 points, it is 4-0.

Utah Valley Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.
  • Utah Valley has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 190th.
  • The Wolverines score an average of 70.0 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 62.0 the Redhawks allow.
  • Utah Valley has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seattle U scored 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).
  • Defensively the Redhawks were better in home games last year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 away from home.
  • Seattle U made 9.4 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 7.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.3 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Utah Valley scored 83.3 points per game last season, 11.8 more than it averaged away (71.5).
  • The Wolverines conceded 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
  • Utah Valley sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (31.6%).

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ VCU L 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/22/2023 Idaho W 92-55 Redhawk Center
11/26/2023 UCSD W 79-67 Redhawk Center
11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center
12/2/2023 Southern Utah - Redhawk Center
12/9/2023 Northwest (WA) - Redhawk Center

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Southern Miss W 67-65 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Cornell L 74-61 Flagler Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Western Colorado W 87-52 UCCU Center
11/29/2023 Seattle U - UCCU Center
12/2/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/5/2023 Weber State - UCCU Center

