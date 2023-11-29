How to Watch Seattle U vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAC opponents face one another when the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) travel to face the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at UCCU Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
Seattle U Stats Insights
- This season, the Redhawks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.
- In games Seattle U shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 170th.
- The Redhawks average 5.0 more points per game (71.5) than the Wolverines allow (66.5).
- When Seattle U scores more than 66.5 points, it is 4-0.
Utah Valley Stats Insights
- The Wolverines have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.
- Utah Valley has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 190th.
- The Wolverines score an average of 70.0 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 62.0 the Redhawks allow.
- Utah Valley has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seattle U scored 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).
- Defensively the Redhawks were better in home games last year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 away from home.
- Seattle U made 9.4 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 7.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.3 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Utah Valley scored 83.3 points per game last season, 11.8 more than it averaged away (71.5).
- The Wolverines conceded 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
- Utah Valley sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (31.6%).
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ VCU
|L 60-56
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/22/2023
|Idaho
|W 92-55
|Redhawk Center
|11/26/2023
|UCSD
|W 79-67
|Redhawk Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/9/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|Redhawk Center
Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 67-65
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Cornell
|L 74-61
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Western Colorado
|W 87-52
|UCCU Center
|11/29/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/5/2023
|Weber State
|-
|UCCU Center
