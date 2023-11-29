WAC opponents face one another when the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) travel to face the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at UCCU Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

This season, the Redhawks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.

In games Seattle U shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 170th.

The Redhawks average 5.0 more points per game (71.5) than the Wolverines allow (66.5).

When Seattle U scores more than 66.5 points, it is 4-0.

Utah Valley Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.

Utah Valley has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 190th.

The Wolverines score an average of 70.0 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 62.0 the Redhawks allow.

Utah Valley has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U scored 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).

Defensively the Redhawks were better in home games last year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 away from home.

Seattle U made 9.4 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 7.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.3 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Utah Valley scored 83.3 points per game last season, 11.8 more than it averaged away (71.5).

The Wolverines conceded 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

Utah Valley sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (31.6%).

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 @ VCU L 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center 11/22/2023 Idaho W 92-55 Redhawk Center 11/26/2023 UCSD W 79-67 Redhawk Center 11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center 12/2/2023 Southern Utah - Redhawk Center 12/9/2023 Northwest (WA) - Redhawk Center

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule