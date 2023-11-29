Wednesday's WAC schedule will see the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Seattle U vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-2.5) 138.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-2.5) 136.5 -132 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Seattle U has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Redhawks games have gone over the point total.

Utah Valley has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this year.

Wolverines games have hit the over once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.