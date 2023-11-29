Wednesday's contest between the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) and Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) squaring off at UCCU Center has a projected final score of 71-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seattle U, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

Based on our computer prediction, Seattle U is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Utah Valley. The two teams are expected to go under the 138.5 total.

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

UCCU Center Line: Seattle U -2.5

Seattle U -2.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Seattle U -145, Utah Valley +120

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 71, Utah Valley 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Seattle U vs. Utah Valley

Pick ATS: Seattle U (-2.5)



Seattle U (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Seattle U's record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, and Utah Valley's is 2-1-0. The Redhawks have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wolverines have a record of 1-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 141.5 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 245th in college basketball while giving up 62.0 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball) and have a +57 scoring differential overall.

Seattle U pulls down 33.8 rebounds per game (169th in college basketball) while conceding 28.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Seattle U connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (250th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 26.7% from deep.

The Redhawks rank 198th in college basketball by averaging 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 43rd in college basketball, allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions.

Seattle U and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Redhawks commit 14.0 per game (310th in college basketball) and force 13.0 (129th in college basketball action).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +21 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game, 273rd in college basketball, and are giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 104th in college basketball.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Utah Valley accumulates rank 61st in the country, 4.5 more than the 32.3 its opponents record.

Utah Valley hits 5.0 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.5 on average.

Utah Valley and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wolverines commit 13.0 per game (251st in college basketball) and force 13.0 (129th in college basketball).

