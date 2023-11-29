The Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC team, the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UCCU Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Seattle U Players to Watch

  • Kobe Williamson: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Cameron Tyson: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
245th 71.5 Points Scored 70 273rd
28th 62 Points Allowed 66.5 104th
170th 33.8 Rebounds 36.8 61st
190th 9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 202nd
261st 6.3 3pt Made 5 330th
177th 13.3 Assists 16.2 62nd
310th 14 Turnovers 13 251st

