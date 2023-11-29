Seattle U vs. Utah Valley November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC team, the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UCCU Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Seattle U (-2.5)
- Total: 136.5
- TV: ESPN+
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Kobe Williamson: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Cameron Tyson: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|245th
|71.5
|Points Scored
|70
|273rd
|28th
|62
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|104th
|170th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|36.8
|61st
|190th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|202nd
|261st
|6.3
|3pt Made
|5
|330th
|177th
|13.3
|Assists
|16.2
|62nd
|310th
|14
|Turnovers
|13
|251st
