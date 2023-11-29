The Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) hit the road in WAC action against the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Redhawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is set at 136.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -2.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs Utah Valley Betting Records & Stats

The Redhawks' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, Seattle U has won four of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Redhawks.

Utah Valley are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Valley has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 3 50% 71.5 141.5 62 128.5 140.8 Utah Valley 1 33.3% 70 141.5 66.5 128.5 139.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Seattle U vs Utah Valley Insights & Trends

The Redhawks put up 71.5 points per game, five more points than the 66.5 the Wolverines give up.

Seattle U is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

The Wolverines' 70 points per game are eight more points than the 62 the Redhawks give up.

Utah Valley has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 62 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 3-3-0 2-3 2-4-0 Utah Valley 2-1-0 2-1 1-2-0

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Utah Valley 12-2 Home Record 14-1 7-7 Away Record 12-5 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.