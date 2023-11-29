The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1, 0-0 WAC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-0 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Southern Utah Stats Insights

  • The Thunderbirds are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.
  • Southern Utah has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Thunderbirds are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 27th.
  • The Thunderbirds score 16.9 more points per game (78.2) than the Lancers allow (61.3).
  • Southern Utah has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

  • The Lancers have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Thunderbirds have averaged.
  • The Lancers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 112th.
  • The Lancers score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 74.6 the Thunderbirds give up to opponents.
  • Cal Baptist has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Utah posted 92.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 19.0 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Thunderbirds allowed 6.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than on the road (76.8).
  • When playing at home, Southern Utah drained 2.1 more threes per game (9.7) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Cal Baptist put up 76.0 points per game last season, 12.9 more than it averaged on the road (63.1).
  • The Lancers conceded 63.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
  • Cal Baptist drained more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Utah State L 93-84 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/21/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 67-53 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 Texas State W 74-67 Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 Cal Baptist - America First Event Center
12/2/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/5/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 St. Thomas W 66-62 CBU Events Center
11/19/2023 Cal Poly W 67-58 CBU Events Center
11/25/2023 Vanguard W 69-59 CBU Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/6/2023 Utah Tech - CBU Events Center
12/12/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.