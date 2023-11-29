The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1, 0-0 WAC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-0 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Southern Utah Stats Insights

The Thunderbirds are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.

Southern Utah has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 27th.

The Thunderbirds score 16.9 more points per game (78.2) than the Lancers allow (61.3).

Southern Utah has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

The Lancers have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Thunderbirds have averaged.

The Lancers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 112th.

The Lancers score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 74.6 the Thunderbirds give up to opponents.

Cal Baptist has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Utah posted 92.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 19.0 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Thunderbirds allowed 6.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than on the road (76.8).

When playing at home, Southern Utah drained 2.1 more threes per game (9.7) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cal Baptist put up 76.0 points per game last season, 12.9 more than it averaged on the road (63.1).

The Lancers conceded 63.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

Cal Baptist drained more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Utah State L 93-84 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 11/21/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 67-53 Thomas Assembly Center 11/22/2023 Texas State W 74-67 Thomas Assembly Center 11/29/2023 Cal Baptist - America First Event Center 12/2/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center 12/5/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule