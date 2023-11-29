How to Watch Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1, 0-0 WAC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-0 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Utah Stats Insights
- The Thunderbirds are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- Southern Utah has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 27th.
- The Thunderbirds score 16.9 more points per game (78.2) than the Lancers allow (61.3).
- Southern Utah has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 61.3 points.
Cal Baptist Stats Insights
- The Lancers have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Thunderbirds have averaged.
- The Lancers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 112th.
- The Lancers score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 74.6 the Thunderbirds give up to opponents.
- Cal Baptist has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.
Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Utah posted 92.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 19.0 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Thunderbirds allowed 6.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than on the road (76.8).
- When playing at home, Southern Utah drained 2.1 more threes per game (9.7) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to away from home (33.1%).
Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Cal Baptist put up 76.0 points per game last season, 12.9 more than it averaged on the road (63.1).
- The Lancers conceded 63.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- Cal Baptist drained more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.7%).
Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 93-84
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/21/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 67-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|Texas State
|W 74-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 66-62
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 67-58
|CBU Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Vanguard
|W 69-59
|CBU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
