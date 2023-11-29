The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1, 0-0 WAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-0 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist matchup.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Utah Moneyline Cal Baptist Moneyline BetMGM Southern Utah (-1.5) 140.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Utah (-1.5) 140.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends

Southern Utah is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Thunderbirds' four games have gone over the point total.

Cal Baptist has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.

Games featuring the Lancers have hit the over just once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.