Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1, 0-0 WAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-0 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist matchup.
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Utah Moneyline
|Cal Baptist Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Utah (-1.5)
|140.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Southern Utah (-1.5)
|140.5
|-122
|+100
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends
- Southern Utah is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Thunderbirds' four games have gone over the point total.
- Cal Baptist has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.
- Games featuring the Lancers have hit the over just once this season.
