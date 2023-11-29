Wednesday's contest between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-0 WAC) and the Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1, 0-0 WAC) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Southern Utah coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Cedar City, Utah Venue: America First Event Center

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 72, Cal Baptist 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Utah (-5.4)

Southern Utah (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Southern Utah has a 3-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Cal Baptist, who is 1-3-0 ATS. The Thunderbirds have a 3-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lancers have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds' +18 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.2 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per contest (259th in college basketball).

Southern Utah is 242nd in the nation at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Southern Utah knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (5.0).

The Thunderbirds put up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (122nd in college basketball), while giving up 92.9 points per 100 possessions (252nd in college basketball).

Southern Utah has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 12.6 it forces on average (168th in college basketball).

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.8 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per outing (24th in college basketball).

Cal Baptist prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. It pulls down 38.7 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Cal Baptist knocks down 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.0 (219th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

Cal Baptist has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (179th in college basketball), 2.7 more than the 9.3 it forces (338th in college basketball).

