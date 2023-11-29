The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC squad, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)

Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank 4th 82.8 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 65.3 46th 20th 35.6 Rebounds 33.8 61st 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 8.4 66th 169th 13.1 Assists 14.3 88th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.0 99th

