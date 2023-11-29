Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC squad, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)
- Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Utah Rank
|Southern Utah AVG
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Cal Baptist Rank
|4th
|82.8
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|46th
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.0
|99th
