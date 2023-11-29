The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1, 0-0 WAC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at America First Event Center as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Utah -1.5 141.5

Southern Utah vs Cal Baptist Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Thunderbirds have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Southern Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -110.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunderbirds, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Cal Baptist is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Lancers have played as an underdog of -110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Cal Baptist has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Utah 2 50% 78.2 148 74.6 135.9 140.5 Cal Baptist 1 25% 69.8 148 61.3 135.9 137.5

Additional Southern Utah vs Cal Baptist Insights & Trends

The 78.2 points per game the Thunderbirds score are 16.9 more points than the Lancers give up (61.3).

Southern Utah is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 61.3 points.

The Lancers score only 4.8 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Thunderbirds allow their opponents to score (74.6).

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Utah 3-1-0 0-0 3-1-0 Cal Baptist 1-3-0 0-0 1-3-0

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Utah Cal Baptist 13-2 Home Record 12-5 5-8 Away Record 4-8 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.1 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

