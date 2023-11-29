How to Watch Temple vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The La Salle Explorers (5-1) take on the Temple Owls (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Temple vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple Stats Insights
- The Owls make 39.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points lower than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- The Owls are the 224th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 356th.
- The Owls average 75.0 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 71.2 the Explorers give up.
- When Temple scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-2.
La Salle Stats Insights
- The Explorers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.0% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 320th.
- The Explorers score an average of 73.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 70.4 the Owls allow to opponents.
- When La Salle allows fewer than 75.0 points, it is 4-0.
Temple Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Temple scored 72.0 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Owls played worse in home games last year, allowing 70.0 points per game, compared to 69.8 away from home.
- At home, Temple averaged 0.4 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- La Salle scored fewer points at home (68.9 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
- The Explorers allowed fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
- La Salle sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (36.6%).
Temple Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Drexel
|W 66-64
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Columbia
|L 78-73
|Liacouras Center
|11/22/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 77-76
|Liacouras Center
|11/29/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/6/2023
|Bloomsburg (PA)
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/10/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Barclays Center
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 79-78
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Duke
|L 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/26/2023
|Coppin State
|W 81-62
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
