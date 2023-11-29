The La Salle Explorers (5-1) take on the Temple Owls (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Temple vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Temple Stats Insights

The Owls make 39.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points lower than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

The Owls are the 224th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 356th.

The Owls average 75.0 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 71.2 the Explorers give up.

When Temple scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

La Salle Stats Insights

The Explorers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.0% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 320th.

The Explorers score an average of 73.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 70.4 the Owls allow to opponents.

When La Salle allows fewer than 75.0 points, it is 4-0.

Temple Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Temple scored 72.0 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Owls played worse in home games last year, allowing 70.0 points per game, compared to 69.8 away from home.

At home, Temple averaged 0.4 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle scored fewer points at home (68.9 per game) than away (71.6) last season.

The Explorers allowed fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (77.2) last season.

La Salle sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (36.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Drexel W 66-64 Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/18/2023 Columbia L 78-73 Liacouras Center 11/22/2023 Ole Miss L 77-76 Liacouras Center 11/29/2023 La Salle - Liacouras Center 12/6/2023 Bloomsburg (PA) - Liacouras Center 12/10/2023 Albany (NY) - Barclays Center

La Salle Upcoming Schedule