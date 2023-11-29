The La Salle Explorers (5-1) take on the Temple Owls (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Temple vs. La Salle Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Temple Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 39.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points lower than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • The Owls are the 224th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 356th.
  • The Owls average 75.0 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 71.2 the Explorers give up.
  • When Temple scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-2.

La Salle Stats Insights

  • The Explorers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.0% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
  • La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 320th.
  • The Explorers score an average of 73.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 70.4 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • When La Salle allows fewer than 75.0 points, it is 4-0.

Temple Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Temple scored 72.0 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Owls played worse in home games last year, allowing 70.0 points per game, compared to 69.8 away from home.
  • At home, Temple averaged 0.4 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • La Salle scored fewer points at home (68.9 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
  • The Explorers allowed fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
  • La Salle sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (36.6%).

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Drexel W 66-64 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Columbia L 78-73 Liacouras Center
11/22/2023 Ole Miss L 77-76 Liacouras Center
11/29/2023 La Salle - Liacouras Center
12/6/2023 Bloomsburg (PA) - Liacouras Center
12/10/2023 Albany (NY) - Barclays Center

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Southern Indiana W 79-78 Tom Gola Arena
11/21/2023 @ Duke L 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/26/2023 Coppin State W 81-62 Tom Gola Arena
11/29/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) - Tom Gola Arena
12/9/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center

