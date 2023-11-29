The La Salle Explorers (5-1) go up against the Temple Owls (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Temple vs. La Salle matchup.

Temple vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Temple Moneyline La Salle Moneyline BetMGM Temple (-4.5) 144.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Temple (-3.5) 144.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Temple vs. La Salle Betting Trends

Temple has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Owls' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

La Salle has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of four Explorers games this year have gone over the point total.

