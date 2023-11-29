Wednesday's contest features the Temple Owls (3-2) and the La Salle Explorers (5-1) clashing at Liacouras Center (on November 29) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-71 victory for Temple.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Temple vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Temple vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 74, La Salle 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Temple vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-3.7)

Temple (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Temple has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while La Salle is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Owls are 4-1-0 and the Explorers are 4-2-0.

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls' +23 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (168th in college basketball).

Temple loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is grabbing 32.2 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4 per outing.

Temple knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (170th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 38.7% from deep.

The Owls rank 152nd in college basketball by averaging 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 202nd in college basketball, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

Temple has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball play), 3.4 fewer than the 12.6 it forces on average (168th in college basketball).

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 73.5 points per game, 219th in college basketball, and allowing 71.2 per outing, 181st in college basketball) and have a +14 scoring differential.

La Salle averages 26.5 rebounds per game (356th in college basketball) while allowing 31.2 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.7 boards per game.

La Salle makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.5%.

La Salle has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (20th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than the 11.3 it forces (253rd in college basketball).

