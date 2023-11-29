Temple vs. La Salle November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (3-0) will play the La Salle Explorers (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Temple vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Temple Top Players (2022-23)
- Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
La Salle Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Temple vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
