The Temple Owls (3-0) will play the La Salle Explorers (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Temple vs. La Salle Game Information

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

  • Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Temple vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Temple Rank Temple AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.8 216th
179th 70.2 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.3 144th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st
104th 8.0 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
117th 13.8 Assists 12.0 268th
304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.0 200th

