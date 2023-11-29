The Temple Owls (3-0) will play the La Salle Explorers (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Temple vs. La Salle Game Information

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Temple vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Temple Rank Temple AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.8 216th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.3 144th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 104th 8.0 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 117th 13.8 Assists 12.0 268th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.0 200th

