The La Salle Explorers (5-1) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Temple Owls (3-2) at Liacouras Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 144.5 in the matchup.

Temple vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Temple -4.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Temple vs La Salle Betting Records & Stats

The Owls are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Temple has won two of its three games when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Owls.

La Salle has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Explorers have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies La Salle has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Temple vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Temple 3 60% 75 148.5 70.4 141.6 135.9 La Salle 3 50% 73.5 148.5 71.2 141.6 139.2

Additional Temple vs La Salle Insights & Trends

The Owls score just 3.8 more points per game (75) than the Explorers allow (71.2).

When Temple puts up more than 71.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Explorers average just 3.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Owls allow (70.4).

When it scores more than 70.4 points, La Salle is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Temple vs. La Salle Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Temple 4-1-0 2-1 4-1-0 La Salle 3-3-0 0-1 4-2-0

Temple vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Temple La Salle 9-7 Home Record 8-8 6-6 Away Record 5-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

