The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) will visit the USC Trojans (4-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46%).
  • In games USC shoots higher than 46% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Trojans are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 313th.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Trojans average are 5.9 fewer points than the Eagles give up (80.7).
  • USC is 3-0 when scoring more than 80.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, six percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
  • This season, Eastern Washington has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 347th.
  • The Eagles score an average of 73.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC posted 76.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.2 points per game in road games, a difference of eight points per contest.
  • The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 in road games.
  • USC made 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was two more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Eastern Washington scored more points at home (83.9 per game) than away (74.3) last season.
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 69 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.1.
  • At home, Eastern Washington sunk 10.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.9 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Eastern Washington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than away (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center
11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Stanford L 95-70 Maples Pavilion
11/22/2023 Walla Walla W 97-46 Reese Court
11/27/2023 @ Washington State L 82-72 Beasley Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/9/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
12/13/2023 Portland Bible - Reese Court

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.