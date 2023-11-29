How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) will visit the USC Trojans (4-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- In games USC shoots higher than 46% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Trojans are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 313th.
- The 74.8 points per game the Trojans average are 5.9 fewer points than the Eagles give up (80.7).
- USC is 3-0 when scoring more than 80.7 points.
Eastern Washington Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, six percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
- This season, Eastern Washington has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 347th.
- The Eagles score an average of 73.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- USC posted 76.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.2 points per game in road games, a difference of eight points per contest.
- The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 in road games.
- USC made 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was two more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).
Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Washington scored more points at home (83.9 per game) than away (74.3) last season.
- At home, the Eagles allowed 69 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.1.
- At home, Eastern Washington sunk 10.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.9 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Eastern Washington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than away (34.6%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Brown
|W 81-70
|Galen Center
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 72-70
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Galen Center
Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 95-70
|Maples Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Walla Walla
|W 97-46
|Reese Court
|11/27/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 82-72
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/13/2023
|Portland Bible
|-
|Reese Court
