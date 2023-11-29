The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) will visit the USC Trojans (4-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46%).

In games USC shoots higher than 46% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Trojans are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 313th.

The 74.8 points per game the Trojans average are 5.9 fewer points than the Eagles give up (80.7).

USC is 3-0 when scoring more than 80.7 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, six percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

This season, Eastern Washington has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 347th.

The Eagles score an average of 73.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC posted 76.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.2 points per game in road games, a difference of eight points per contest.

The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 in road games.

USC made 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was two more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Washington scored more points at home (83.9 per game) than away (74.3) last season.

At home, the Eagles allowed 69 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.1.

At home, Eastern Washington sunk 10.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.9 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Eastern Washington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than away (34.6%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center 11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule